Claim 13 GPS MPs not backing Muhyiddin fake news, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (Nov 23): The claim that 13 MPs from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) are not backing Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to form a new federal government is fake, says Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“I have attended a meeting chaired by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at 5pm Tuesday with all the MPs from Sarawak. How can there be another group of MPs?

“From what I could see then all the MPs were there except two including Anyi who had just won in Baram while another had a pre-agreed programme to attend,” he said after a press conference on the upcoming Sarawak International Festival of Music & Arts (SIFMA) 2022 today.

He was asked by reporters to comment on the viral message that used Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) logo.

Abdul Karim said this was the problem with many unscrupulous people who would use certain letterhead or signage, saying they were not supporting this side or that side and so on.

“Every day there is a lot of fake news churned by irresponsible individuals. MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) should take action on these people, it is getting out of control.

“Looks like people are so daring, they will throw in anything telling all sorts of things, raising sensitive issues that cause conflicts among the people. I hope these things would stop,” he said.

Abdul Karim said leaving it to the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as GPS had already informed him which side they were supporting.

He said enough with all the politicking, as an economic downturn is expected next year, not just in Malaysia but globally.

“Enough with all the politics. We just had the election. Whoever is entrusted to be the prime minister should just bear his responsibility well. No need for politicking.

“We will not get anywhere and the rakyat will suffer,” he said.

A viral fake message made its rounds on WhatsApp Tuesday naming the 13 MPs who purportedly did not support PN and Muhyiddin.

It also claimed that Abang Johari must accede to the wishes of the majority to support ‘Anwar and PH’.

Abang Johari had on Sunday announced that GPS was willing to work with PN, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the formation of the new government following the conclusion of the 15th general election. He also said that the coalition supported Muhyiddin as the next prime minister.

After chairing a closed-door GPS meeting at Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters in Jalan Bako here Tuesday, Abang Johari had little to say whether the state’s ruling coalition had made any new stand regarding the choice for the post of prime minister.

“Just wait first, as I do not have the details,” he was quoted as saying.