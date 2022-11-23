Federal agencies responsible for surveillance, monitoring of borders, says Gerawat

KUCHING (Nov 23): The Sarawak government has entrusted the duties of preventing entry of illegal immigrants and activities along the state’s international borders to various federal agencies, said Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.

“We have all the enforcement agencies such as the Immigration Department and the Police – these are among the enforcement agencies entrusted to prevent entry of PATIs (illegal immigrants) and undesired activities in areas along the border,” he said in his reply to a supplementary question by Billy Sujang (GPS-Opar).

On when the government can improve the facilities in the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (ICQ) complex in Biawak, Gerawat said the government has yet to have any plan to improve the facilities and the entry/exit routes there.

However, he informed that the state government along with various federal government agencies such as the Immigration Department and the Customs Department continue to carry out surveillance to ease the entry and exit of people and items through ICQ Biawak.