Flooding in Marudi subsides, workers cleaning up mud at market area

MIRI (Nov 23): The flood situation in Marudi has significantly improved with no areas reported to be flooded this morning, said Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee.

He said monitoring carried out by a team of firemen from the Marudi fire station found that the market area, Kampung Dagang, Kampung Narum, Jalan Ridan Feri and government wharf had returned to normal except that some areas were still muddy.

“The situation in the villages is calm, no roads are affected by the floods and the floodwaters have moved to the ditch.

“Workers have already started cleaning up the mud in the streets at the market area,” he added.

Ahmad Nizam said although the affected areas had experienced heavy rain in the afternoon, the weather was fine in the evening.