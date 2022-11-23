GPS reps summoned to Istana Negara

KUCHING (Nov 23): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) representatives have been summoned to Istana Negara today in an apparent bid to break the deadlock in the search for the new prime minister.

Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum confirmed that the state coalition had been summoned and his party’s vice president, Aaron Ago Dagang, who is Kanowit MP, was headed for Istana Negara.

“Aaron represents us PRS to meet the YDP Agong,” said Salang when contacted.

Earlier today, Malaysiakini reported that five representatives from GPS would meet the Yang-di-Pertuan Agong.

According to the portal they are Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Aaron, and from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Petra Jaya MP Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

Malaysiakini reported that it is still trying to determine the fifth representative from the coaliton.

Yesterday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had summoned all 30 Barisan Nasional MPs to Istana Negara.

Royal Comptroller of Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin had said in a statement that the Agong wanted to have individual sessions with the MPs today.

This comes after both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) failed to demonstrate that they command the majority of the Dewan Rakyat after yesterday’s 2pm deadline.