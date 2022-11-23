IGP: Round-the-clock checkpoints nationwide to establish police omnipresence

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): Bukit Aman today confirmed that roadblocks have been set up at strategic locations nationwide as part of efforts to establish police omnipresence, as the country’s post-general election political impasse continues for the fourth day.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the round-the-clock checkpoints which have been deployed since yesterday will not be active during peak hours and daytime, to avoid traffic inconvenience.

“The establishment of these road checkpoints is part of PDRM’s efforts to prevent crime through the increasing of its omnipresence level to ensure public safety and order.

“The public is asked to give their cooperation in obeying instructions provided at any checkpoints,” he said in a statement, using the abbreviation for the Royal Malaysia Police.

Acryl Sani also sought to assure the public, stressing that daily activities will not be interrupted and that security is under control. – Malay Mail