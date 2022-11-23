Jobless Petra Jaya man fined for cannabis possession

KUCHING (Nov 23): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 32-year-old unemployed man RM2,200 in default four months’ jail for possessing 1.24 grammes of cannabis last July.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Jamaluddin Mohd Taim from Kampung Bintawa Tengah, Petra Jaya on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 6 the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or up to five years’ jail, or both, upon conviction.

Jamaluddin committed the offence at a house in Kampung Bintawa Ulu here at 11.35pm on July 26.

Based on the facts of the case, police detained him at the premises on suspicion of drug-related activities.

Upon inspection, two transparent plastic packets containing dried leaves, suspected to be cannabis, were found on Jamaluddin.

A chemist’s report dated Aug 22, 2022 confirmed the case items were cannabis weighing 1.24 grammes.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Jamaluddin was unrepresented by counsel.