Kuching court sentences Indonesian to four months’ jail, caning for illegal entry

KUCHING (Nov 23): An Indonesian man was sentenced to four months’ jail and one stroke of the rotan at the Sessions Courts here yesterday after he pleaded guilty to illegally entering Sarawak.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman also ordered the jail sentence for Nur Hasan, 22, from Kampung Bondowoso Jawa Timur, Indonesia to take effect from the date of his arrest on Nov 12.

Nur Hasan was charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, punishable under Section 6(3) of the same Act, which carries a fine of not less than RM10,000 or jail not exceeding five years or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at an upper level of an eatery in Taman Malihah here at 6.40pm on Nov 12.

He was also sentenced to five months’ jail by a magistrates’ court yesterday after he pleaded guilty to operating three gambling machines, on the same day and time.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar ordered the jail sentence to run from the date he was arrested and that he be referred to the Immigration Department after serving his sentence.

Nur Hasan was charged under Section 4B(a) of Common Gaming House Act 1953 which provides for a minimum fine of RM10,000 for each gambling machine and a maximum jail term of five years upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the police raided the first level of a eatery and detained a man after he failed to produce a valid document to enter Sarawak.

The raiding party then found several gambling devices which they seized. Analysis by an expert revealed that those items were gambling machines.

The prosecution was conducted separately by DPP Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff and Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang.