Man in Kuching fined RM1,600 for trespassing into truck workshop

KUCHING (Nov 23): A 29-year-old man was fined RM1,600 in default one month’s imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today for trespassing into a truck workshop.

Lee Tze Ken paid the fine.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Lee after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 447 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for imprisonment up to six months, a fine up to RM3,000, or both, upon conviction.

Lee committed the offence at a truck workshop located in Batu Kawa here around 1pm on Nov 18, this year.

Based on the facts of the case, when the complainant of this case arrived at the premises, he saw five men roaming around the area with one of them holding a hammer.

When the men realised the complainant’s presence at the area, they immediately escaped and left behind a car and a motorcycle at the premises.

A police report was subsequently lodged which led to the arrest of Lee on the same day around 8pm.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Lee was unrepresented by a legal counsel.