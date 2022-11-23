MCA criticised for asking Ahmad Zahid to step down

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 23): Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has criticised MCA for calling Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down as BN chairman.

Bung Moktar said MCA needs to ask itself how it could only win two of the dozens of seats contested in the 15th General Election (GE15).

He explained that it is unfair to point finger at only one leader when its own fault is not acknowledged.

According to Bung Moktar, MCA is seen as disrespecting the president as the top leader in BN.

“These people are not aware, they can only win two out of dozen seats given to them by the chairman. They should think that even those seats have many Malay voters.

“Look at yourself first before making a decision, we in BN remain calm facing situation. Don’t make situation worse,” he said.

Bung Moktar said this in a statement on Wednesday when commenting on MCA’s statement that they wanted BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to replace Zahid following the disclosure of a letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong claiming the coalition was supporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime Minister.

In a media statement issued by MCA Secretary General Datuk Chong Sin Woon, the party claimed that the content of Zahid’s letter deviated from the decision of the BN Supreme Council on November 22.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Bung Moktar who is also a Member of Parliament for Kinabatangan, said all parties should remain calm.

“As for BN, I think we are committed to the opposition status as decided by the leadership.

“However, the situation now is different because when we decided to be the opposition, some people are making noise, and vice versa.

“So I hope all parties will stay calm and for us in BN, I think, keep calm and trust the president,” he said jokingly.