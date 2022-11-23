MCA sec-gen: Zahid no longer fit to lead BN, should be replaced with Tok Mat

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon today said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should be replaced by his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, also known as Tok Mat, as chairman to lead Barisan Nasional (BN).

He said the actions of the coalition’s president Ahmad Zahid clearly contradict what was decided in the meeting with the BN Supreme Council last night.

“At first, he tried to deny the letter. But later he admitted it after one of the BN council members presented valid evidence,” he said on Facebook, referring to a letter signed off by Ahmad Zahid stating that 30 BN MPs support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th prime minister.

“The letter submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong clearly violates the decree made by the BN Supreme Council and is seen to present incorrect information to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Thus, MCA believes Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is no longer qualified to lead BN as chairman and again urges that he resigns honourably and then be replaced by Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as suggested in the BN Supreme Council meeting last night,” he said.

After a devastating defeat of only winning 30 MP seats in the 15th general election, Ahmad Zahid has faced calls to resign.

Among others who demanded for the president’s resignation are Umno leaders Khairy Jamaluddin, former information chief Shahril Hamdan, Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar and Johor Mentri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and MIC vice-president Datuk C. Sivarraajh.

This morning, Ahmad Zahid, along with Mohamad Hasan and secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir made their way to Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as Malaysia’s post-election political impasse continues.

Tonight, the Umno Supreme Council will be meeting at its party headquarters at the World Trade Centre here as Malaysia continues to wait for news of its 10th prime minister. – Malay Mail