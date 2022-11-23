No PDP rep attended meeting at Istana Negara, says comptroller

KUCHING (Nov 23): There was no Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) representative at Istana Negara today after Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) representatives were summoned by the King in his bid to break the stalemate in the formation of the new government.

This was confirmed by Comptroller of the Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, when contacted.

He confirmed that only Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Sarawak United People’s Party’s Datuk Richard Riot and Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang were present.

Fadillah is Petra Jaya MP, Nanta is Kapit MP, Richard is Serian MP and Aaron is Kanowit MP.

PDP has two parliamentarians – its president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing who is Bintulu MP and P vice president Datuk Anyi Ngau, the MP for Baram.

When contacted, PDP senior vice president Senator Datuk Paul Igai said Tiong, who is also Dudong assemblyman, is attending the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here.

“President (Tiong) is with me at the DUN. I know MP Baram Datuk Anyi was in Miri yesterday,” he said without disclosing anything further.

PDP secretary-general Datuk Nelson Balang Rining and vice-president Datuk Henry Harry Jinep denied knowing anything about an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

As of the time of writing, Anyi could not be reached.

Besides the GPS representatives, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had summoned all 30 Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs this morning after his proposal yesterday to Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan to form a unity government was rejected.

GPS had declared on Sunday that it will work with PN, BN and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah to form the next government with PN chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as its preferred prime minister.