PDP leaders remain coy on whether party’s two MPs will meet with Agong

KUCHING (Nov 23): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) leaders have been coy about whether the party’s two MPs will be meeting with the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong on whom they support to be the next Prime Minister.

The party has two MPs – PDP president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing is Bintulu MP, while PDP vice president Datuk Anyi Ngau is the MP for Baram.

When contacted, PDP senior vice president Senator Datuk Paul Igai said Tiong, who is Dudong assemblyman, is attending the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here.

“President (Tiong) is with me at the DUN. I know MP Baram Datuk Anyi was in Miri yesterday,” he said without disclosing anything further.

PDP secretary-general Datuk Nelson Balang Rining and vice-president Datuk Henry Harry Jinep denied knowing anything about an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

As of the time of writing, Anyi was still incommunicado.

It is understood that Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) stand remains in support of Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the next prime minister.

Sin Chew Daily reported Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof as saying that the coalition’s stand remained unchanged.

Fadillah was among the GPS MPs to have an hour-long audience with the Agong today.

The others known to be in the group were Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP); PBB secretary general and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is also GPS secretary general; Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

PN secured 73 seats, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) obtained the highest number of seats at 82.

Neither bloc has managed to prove it has 112 MPs for a simple majority.

Several quarters, particularly Dayak-based non-governmental organisations and civil societies, have expressed their objection towards GPS associating itself with PN, which consists of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

PAS a component of PN, secured 49 seats whereas Bersatu, which Muhyiddin is president of, only holds 24 seats.