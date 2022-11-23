Pick-up driver hurt after self crash in Siburan

KUCHING (Nov 23): A male driver was hurt after the pick-up truck he was driving lost control and crashed into the road divider near a brick factory in Siburan, Jalan Kuching – Serian around 2.15pm today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the driver was pinned onto his seat after the crash, and the department had to use rescue tools to extricate him out of the wrecked vehicle.

The driver who was pulled out to safety was then handed over to a waiting ambulance from the Serian Hospital.

He was also said to be conscious during the rescue despite suffering from a head injury.

At the scene, firefighters continued to clear the area from the debris of the accident.

After ensuring that the area is safe for other road users, Bomba wrapped up the operations at 3.15pm.