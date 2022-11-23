Possible for biggest political bloc to form minority government, says analyst

KUCHING (Nov 23): The attention is now on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to choose the most suitable federal government, following the decision by Barisan Nasional (BN) to remain neutral following the outcome of the 15th general election (GE15), says political analyst Assoc Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya.

In the academician’s opinion, the largest political bloc right now could be invited to form a minority federal government without the need for the smaller blocs to join.

“The normal convention is that the biggest bloc would be invited to form a minority government, and not any of those smaller blocs which, at this juncture, seem like ‘busybodies’ clamouring to form the next government,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Following the hung parliament after the conclusion the GE15 last Saturday, His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has yet to decide which political bloc is deemed as the most suitable to become the minority government, or which coalition would be the best to form a unity government.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) emerged the biggest bloc after securing 82 seats in the polls, followed by Perikatan Nasional (PN) with 73 seats, BN with 30 seats, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) with 23 seats, and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) with six seats, while Warisan gained three seats, and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) got one seat each.

Adding on, Awang Azman gave another scenario where the biggest bloc (PH) would not only be invited to form the government, but would also be given the opportunity to form the government by inviting other smaller blocs that it could forge an alliance with.

“However, should there be any bloc other than PH that has requested for the discretion of the Agong to decide, then the Agong would be making that decision,” said Awang Azman, referring to the GPS’ case.

The GPS, under the leadership of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, yesterday issued a press statement indicating that it would be relying on the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to decide on the matter.

‘In the event that PH and PN fail to work together, the Agong would not want a hung parliament any longer and therefore, His Majesty would be asking other suitable blocs to form a unity federal government – for instance, a coalition of PH, BN, GRS and Warisan.

“But if the Agong still thinks that PH, being the biggest bloc, is capable of forming the minority government without other blocs, then PH would be invited to be the next government,” said the professor.