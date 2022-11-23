Prices of petrol, diesel remain unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol and diesel remain unchanged for the week from Nov 24 to Nov 30.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today, said the retail price of RON97, RON95 and diesel would remain at RM3.95, RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre, respectively.

“To protect consumers from the global oil price increase, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price for both products has increased beyond the current ceiling price.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it said. – Bernama