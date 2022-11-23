PSB seeks recount in Lubok Antu, Rayong unhappy losing by 100 votes

KUCHING (Nov 23): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is calling for a recount in the Lubok Antu parliamentary seat.

PSB Lubok Antu candidate Johnichal Rayong Ngipa said he was unhappy losing the seat by just 100 votes.

“Therefore, I would like to request the EC to go through the result again, including on the numbers for voter turnout, spoilt votes, and returned votes,” he told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here today.

According to him, the initial count had him leading but he somehow lost by the razor-thin majority to Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Roy Angau Gingkoi.

Rayong claimed when the results were announced, he had asked the EC officer on duty to do a recount but was rejected.

“Therefore, I would like to request the EC to consider further action to determine the validity of their decision, because I have the right to request for a recount because of a small majority,” he said, adding an election petition had yet to be filed.

The Engkilili assemblyman said voters in Lubok Antu had also lodged a police report on the slim majority.

Rayong said while he did not suspect anything amiss, he wanted an investigation.

He also claimed Borang 14 for the constituency was not properly signed, especially for postal votes by the polling and counting agent.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said democracy must be fully practised and justified.

“That is why Johnichal would like to appeal to EC to do the necessary to bring about justification because a difference of 100 votes is too close. I think maybe a recount should be allowed or something.

“I think this Borang 14 is very important, it is ought to be signed by all parties concerned, otherwise it should not be recognised,” he said.

Rayong polled 6,544 votes, while Roy received 6,644 in the four-cornered fight for Lubok Antu.

Incumbent Jugah Muyang, who stood on a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket, received 5,360 votes, while Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Langga Lias managed 746 to lose his deposit.

In total there were 19,537, with 200 spoilt votes and 43 unreturned ballot papers.

The voter turnout for Lubok Antu on Saturday was 67.4 per cent.

In total, the constituency has 28,995 registered voters.