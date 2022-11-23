Sabah records 254 Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 23): Sabah recorded 254 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with a higher positivity rate of 13.23 per cent.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the number of daily infections increased by 83 on Tuesday to 254 on Wednesday.

“The increase is due to a higher positivity rate of 13.23 per cent compared to only 8.15 per cent yesterday.

“The total test samples are 1,920 today. Yesterday was 2,099,” he said.

Of the 254 cases, 246 patients are in Category 1 and Category 2, four cases in Category 3, three in Category 4 and one case in Category 5.

Nine districts recorded double-digit cases, while Beluran, Kalabakan, Nabawan, Ranau, Telupid and Tongod reported zero infection.