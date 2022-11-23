Special meeting of Malay Rulers at Istana Negara tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): A Special Meeting of the Malay Rulers will be held tomorrow for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to seek the views of the Malay rulers concerning the formation of the new federal government.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement today said Al-Sultan Abdullah had consented to the meeting to be held at Istana Negara.

“The Special Meeting of the Malay Rulers is for His Majesty to seek the views of the Malay rulers for him to make a decision in the interest and for the wellbeing of the country and the people,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said His Majesty also called on the people, as well as all parties, to persevere and to stay calm until the process of forming the new government is completed.

“Indeed, the future of our motherland is too precious and should be planned carefully and meticulously,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said the special meeting is called following the separate audiences granted to all Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) representatives at Istana Negara this morning.

Yesterday, Al-Sultan Abdullah also summoned Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for separate audiences at the palace after the submissions made by all party and coalition leaders revealed that no Member of Parliament (MP) received the majority support to be appointed as the 10th Prime Minister.

Ahmad Fadil said the process was done in accordance with Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

“The people have elected their representatives. So, it is up to the representatives now to find a solution to the problem that affects the people,” he said.

The GE15 on Nov 19 ended with no party obtaining a simple majority of 112 seats in the 222-seat Parliament to form the new government, hence the hung Parliament.

PH garnered the highest number of seats, with 82, followed by PN (73), Barisan Nasional (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat one seat each, along with two independents. – Bernama