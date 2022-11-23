SUPP leaders receive concerned messages about composition of potential federal govt involving S’wak

KUCHING (Nov 23): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) this evening said its leaders have received messages and concerns of the people regarding the potential composition of a federal coalition government that may involve the state.

Its publicity and information secretary Adam Yii said the party will bring the messages and concerns to the top Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leadership for discussion.

He said the just concluded 15th general election has resulted in a hung Parliament where no coalition or party could command a simple majority to form the federal government.

Since then, SUPP leaders, including party president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, have received messages over the proposed potential composition of a coalition government, Yii said in a statement.

He said SUPP as a multiracial party since 1959 has always maintained an openness to diversity and multiculturalism as the source of its strength.

“We must promote the spirit of acceptance and convergence of new ideas among our people. Sarawak’s future depends on this social foundation,” he said.

Yii urged Sarawakians to maintain calm and patience in this uncertain and challenging time, adding that the interests and wellbeing of Sarawak will always be the party’s utmost concern and priority.

On November 21, GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had told reporters that the state coalition had agreed with Perikatan Nasional (PN), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and PAS to form the federal government.

Many Sarawakians had posted on social media of their concerns with the involvement of PAS in the proposed federal government.

They had said they were uncomfortable with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s past statements regarding other religions and races.

They viewed Hadi’s statements as extreme and not in tune with Sarawak’s multi-religious and multi-ethnic society. – Malay Mail