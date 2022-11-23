Ting: State’s big budget due to prudent spending, revenue reengineering by Premier

KUCHING (Nov 23): The state government is able to have a big budget for Sarawak because of its prudent spending and excellent leadership of the Premier, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, in revenue reengineering, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He said the imposition of State Sales Tax on petroleum products is expected to generate RM3.2 billion from crude oil, liquefied natural gas and other petroleum products, on top of the RM2.335 billion from the oil and gas royalty, giving the state a total of RM5.535 billion in revenue from the oil and gas resources, which is half of the projected revenue for 2023 budget.

He pointed out that the budget was crafted not only for 2023 but also lays a foundation for Sarawak towards a high-income economy by 2030 through the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

“The State Budget 2023 is a surplus budget of RM238 million, with the projected revenue of RM11.035 billion against a total Ordinary Expenditure of RM10.797 billion for year 2023,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ting congratulated the Premier for tabling an excellent development oriented and rural focused State Budget 2023 that focused on infrastructure and the well-being of Sarawakians.

He pointed out that the Premier had introduced 11 strategic thrusts, which are achieving economic prosperity; stimulating economic growth; promoting investment and enterprises development; transforming Sarawak into a competitive economy; developing human capital; accelerating digital adoption and data utilisation; balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability; strengthening social welfare; enhancing culture, sports and youth development; promoting research & development, science & technology and innovation; and enhancing state government’s capacity and service delivery.

He said the budget was also focusing on sustainable urban renewal programme where affordable housing will be provided and equipped with various basic infrastructure, utilities, house of worship and integration with commercial and recreational facilities.

“There are several locations in Sarawak selected for the sustainable urban renewable programme and among others are Kampung Wireless Miri Redevelopment and Padang Kerbau/Lopeng Miri Development,” he said.

Ting also lauded the efforts to aggressively promote tourism, where RM11 million has been allocated to enhance air connectivity, RM87 million for development and upgrading of tourism products and facilities, RM35 million to support events and festivals, RM12.5 million to support international business events, RM1.5 million to enhance marketing and promotion of Sarawak’s handicraft products and RM32 million to Sarawak Tourism Board for tourism marketing and promotion.