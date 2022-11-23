Wednesday, November 23
Tok Mat, Ismail Sabri, Perikatan leader seen at St Regis KL as rumours fly over shifting political pacts

Caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrives at St Regis Kuala Lumpur November 23, 2022. – Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and party vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob were both seen at the swanky St Regis Kuala Lumpur this afternoon amid intense speculation of new political alliances being struck to form a federal government.

First to arrive was Ismail Sabri. He arrived in a black Audi A8 at 2.58pm dressed in a brown batik shirt.

He told reporters he was there for a meeting but did not disclose further details.

Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, arrived shortly.

Datuk Seri Dominic Lau, president of Gerakan, a component party of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition anchored by Bersatu and PAS, was also spotted inside the same hotel earlier at 2.40pm.  – Malay Mail

