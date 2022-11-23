Tok Mat, Ismail Sabri, Perikatan leader seen at St Regis KL as rumours fly over shifting political pacts

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and party vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob were both seen at the swanky St Regis Kuala Lumpur this afternoon amid intense speculation of new political alliances being struck to form a federal government.

First to arrive was Ismail Sabri. He arrived in a black Audi A8 at 2.58pm dressed in a brown batik shirt.

He told reporters he was there for a meeting but did not disclose further details.

Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, arrived shortly.

Datuk Seri Dominic Lau, president of Gerakan, a component party of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition anchored by Bersatu and PAS, was also spotted inside the same hotel earlier at 2.40pm. – Malay Mail

