Umno Youth: Muhyiddin’s majority claim failed as BN MPs revoked SDs supporting PN

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): The Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs who signed statutory declarations (SD) in support of Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin already had them revoked, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said today.

After Muhyiddin’s claim that he has the support of 115 MPs were rejected by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday, the Umno Youth chief said any decision involving the 30 BN MPs should be done as a bloc rather than individually.

“They signed another SD to revoke the support,” said Asyraf to reporters at Menara Dato’ Onn.

He explained that any final decision must be made en bloc and not individually to prevent political instability that happened after the last general elections.

“I am very upset that PN has continued with the same behaviour.

“What behaviour? The behaviour of stealing BN’s MPs,” he added. – Malay Mail