Zahid, Tok Mat and Zambry represent BN at Istana Negara for audience with Agong

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): Barisan Nasional’s (BN) top three leaders have arrived at Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this morning as Malaysia’s post-election political impasse continues.

The coalition’s chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, his deputy Datuk Seri Hasan popularly known as Tok Mat, and secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Kadir made their way to the palace in separate vehicles.

Several leaders from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) are also expected to have an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah later today.

Malay Mail understands that not all 30 BN MPs will be coming.

A car carrying Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali was seen entering the palace grounds earlier.

Another car carrying former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun was seen entering the palace gates later.

BN leaders were inside the palace for about 40 minutes, while GPS leaders took approximately an hour.

As they all made their way out one by one, including Ahmad Zahid, Mohamad and GPS secretary-general, only Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi waved to the media. None stopped to answer questions.

The number of security personnel outside the palace has also increased from yesterday.

Malay Mail was also informed about a meeting between several Perikatan Nasional (PN) and BN leaders at the St Regis hotel here.

Media members have also started gathering at the World Trade Centre (WTC) where the Umno headquarters is located, in anticipation of a high-level meeting between the collation’s member parties.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong had yesterday scheduled audiences with all 30 BN MPs today, to break the deadlock in forming the federal government.

In a statement, Royal Comptroller of Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the Agong will meet the BN MPs one by one from 10.30am today.

However BN yesterday said that it is seeking for its audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today to be postponed, saying the coalition has yet to decide on their support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) or a PN government.

At least four MPs from different parties in BN told the media at the sidelines of their second BN Supreme Council meeting last night that the coalition needs more time before deciding the matter. — Malay Mail