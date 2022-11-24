Abd Karim: Sifma 2022 to happen Dec 3-4

KUCHING (Nov 24): Those very much involved in music, dance and other performing arts will have a venue to showcase their skills in events such as Sarawak International Festival of Music and Arts (Sifma) 2022, says Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“By the time our Centre of Performing Arts is ready, we will have a pool of these entertainers and artists who will be able to use the place.

“That is why we are building the networking together with Sekolah Seni and private institutions and universities so that in the next few years we shall have a big pool of those in this field to make use of the Centre of Performing Arts. We do not want it to be just there to be utilised once a year,” he told a press conference to announce the event yesterday.

Sifma 2022 will be held on Dec 3 and 4 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here.

Abdul Karim said it would be quite exciting as there would be performers from many parts of the world for this physical event.

He said among those in the Sifma 2022 lineup are the classical sounds of US-based Sarawakian pianist Esme Wong, distinguished Belgian pianist Dr Gilbert de Greeve, recipient of the Most Outstanding Ballet School in Asia the Halili-Cruz School of Ballet from the Philippines and the Sifma Choir, comprising Lodge National School Choir led by Anthony Wong, St Joseph’s Chamber Choir led by Benedict Lo and Dolce Chauticleer led by Sabrina Tnay.

“Also performing are the Victoria Chorale led by Nelson Kwei, Shilp Maitri Studios, UiTM Chamber Choir led by Assoc Prof Dr Masashi Kishimoto, Sarawak Chinese Ensemble led by Kenwy Ho, Kuching’s own La Danse Studio, India Fire Dance Group and Ganesh Kriti,” he said.

He added there are many events coming up as prelude to the end of the year, including a grand New Year Countdown.

“We will hold a separate press conference specifically for the countdown, might be two or three days before Dec 31.

“We want it to be very grand, something for us to celebrate after being kept at home for many years because of Covid-19. It will be good for Kuchingites to release it out on the last day of the year,” he said.

Abdul Karim’s deputy minister Datuk Sebastian Ting, the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee, and Sifma founding chairperson and artistic director Dr Geraldine Law-Lee were also present at the press conference.

Organised by International Music House (IMH) Kuching, and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), Sifma brings together performers from all corners of the globe for two nights of enchanting musical and dance performances.

Catch a night of enthralling performances for only RM60 per person for standard seats and RM100 per person for premium seats on Dec 3 or 4.

For ticket bookings and information about the Sifma 2022, go to https://sifma.com.my/.

For the latest updates, follow SIFMA official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SIFMAOfficial and Instagram @sifmaofficial.