Anwar named PM, ending decades-long wait for Malaysia’s top job

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been named the country’s 10th prime minister today, ending a five-day wait for Malaysians following the divisive 15th general election (GE15).

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement today said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to the appointment, which was made in accordance with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

The appointment was finalised after His Majesty sought the opinions of the Malay Rulers who convened a special meeting at Istana Negara today to make the best decision for the interests and well-being of the country and the people, he said.

The PKR president, who also was just elected Tambun MP, will be sworn in at 5pm today in front of the Agong.

Anwar is expected to lead a unity government.

The Agong had given political parties until 2pm on Tuesday to prove they had the majority to form a government and name their prime minister candidate.

However, neither Anwar’s PH nor Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) could demonstrate they had a simple majority in the Dewan Rakyat — which is at least 112 MPs out of 222 — by the time they were summoned for an audience with the Agong on Tuesday evening.

This led to the Agong convening a special meeting of the Conference of Rulers this morning to seek a way out of the political deadlock.

Anwar has been considered a prime minister-in-waiting since he was sacked by then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as his deputy in 1998. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME