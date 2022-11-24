Anwar leaves for swearing-in ceremony at Istana Negara

KAJANG (Nov 24): Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has left his residence, waving to his supporters, en route to the Palace with a full police escort.

The full police escort indicates Anwar is being sworn in as the 10th prime minister of Malaysia today.

Police also erected a security checkpoint leading to his private residence here.

The country will finally have a new prime minister after days of a tension-filled wait since last Saturday’s general election ended inconclusively in a hung Parliament.

A turning point was achieved late last night when Umno announced it would back a unity government that was not led by Perikatan Nasional (PN).

This morning, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah met his fellow rulers for a special meeting of the Council of Rulers to brief them on the political impasse.

The Agong had initially given political parties until 2pm on Tuesday to prove they had the majority to form a government and name their prime minister candidate.

However, neither Anwar’s PH nor Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s PN could demonstrate they had a simple majority in the Dewan Rakyat — which is at least 112 MPs out of 222 — by the time they were summoned for an audience with the Agong on Tuesday evening. – Malay Mail