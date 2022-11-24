Anwar officially Malaysia’s new PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has officially been appointed as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister, after taking his oaths of office and secrecy before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this evening.

His appointment ends a chapter of his political career that dates back to the 1990s, when he was sacked as the deputy prime minister to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, despite being anointed as the latter’s successor.

It also ends the current stage of the political intrigue and uncertainty that befell Malaysia after the 15th general election that Malaysians had been told was urgently needed to give the country stability.

Anwar must now work to form a Cabinet that will need to balance the composition of the parties supporting his Pakatan Harapan coalition in forming the government, as well as the communal sensitivities of the country that had motivated the Agong to advocate for a unity government.

PH won the most seats — 82 — in GE15 but this was short of the 112 needed for the simplest of majorities in the 222-seat Parliament.

“This trust I will bear humbly and responsibly,” the new PM said on Twitter after the ceremony.

“This burden I will carry, guided by the will and conscience of Malaysians and my team.”

Neither Anwar nor Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had the majority needed, leading to days of negotiations and heightened tensions among political parties, and repeated audiences with the Agong.

This culminated in a special meeting of the Conference of Rulers earlier today, after which the Agong announced Anwar as the next PM.

Present at the swearing-in ceremony today were Umno president and BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy, Datuk Mohamad Hasan.

Anwar arrived at 4.32pm at the Istana Negara, together with his wife, Bandar Tun Razak MP and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Upon being summoned, a beaming Anwar made his way in front of the Agong to receive his appointment papers and take his oaths.

Several senior leaders from PH including Amanah president MP Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, as well as former Kulim Bandar Baharu MP and PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail were also in attendance.

Anwar signed his official appointment papers at 5.08pm. – Malay Mail