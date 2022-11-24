As search for PM continues, Fazzrudin urges S’wakians not to stir up racial, religious sentiments

KUCHING (Nov 24): Chief political secretary to the Premier, Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, has urged irresponsible parties to stop fanning racial and religious sentiments in light of the current political situation of the country.

He said rather than amplifying such narratives, the people of Sarawak should work hard to preserve the state’s existing racial harmony and unity.

“Right now, what we are witnessing in Sarawak as well as on social media is that certain quarters have tried to fan racial sentiments and use it as a political model.

“I feel that this is dangerous because the actions taken by these irresponsible people can cause an escalation of other things and we don’t want to reach that level,” he told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here today.

The Tupong assemblyman said it was evident that there were people who tried to play up racial and religious sentiments recently.

“We can see them on Facebook and forwarded messages on WhatsApp. I will not name who they are because if I do so it will invite a reaction and this will cause a chain reaction from others.

“It is a very sensitive issue and one mistake we make through a statement can cause something that we don’t wish to happen.

“That is why I am calling on everyone not to react to such statements by the irresponsible parties and for these irresponsible people to stop issuing such statements which can cause disharmony,” he said.

When asked whether any action would be taken on these people, Fazzrudin said what’s important right now is to focus on working together to ensure that racial and religious harmony and unity will continue to be preserved in the state.

“That is very important. It is not about what action we are taking because it will be a never ending process.

“It is up to all of us, including the media, to ensure that we do not contribute to the escalation of sentiments played by the irresponsible parties,” he said.

Earlier, Fazzrudin in his debate speech on the State Budget, said it has been proven that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government has continued to defend Sarawak’s rights as well as the religious freedom and cultural diversity in the state.

“In 2018, when Pakatan Harapan (PH) became the federal government and after that Perikatan Nasional (PN) before Umno (vice president) was appointed as prime minister, our struggle remained the same in preserving the harmony of Sarawak,” he said, adding that Sarawak will never compromise its rights to religious freedom.

He said no one should try to play and fan racial and religious sentiments for political gain.

“Don’t be irresponsible and pretend to be innocent as if you do not know that what you are doing will lead to racial tension.

“Nobody will emerge victorious. The one who will lose out on this will be Sarawak and its people,” he said.

He also stressed that regardless of whoever becomes the next prime minister or whichever party that will lead the new federal government, GPS will continue to defend the state’s rights and ensure that racial unity is preserved in Sarawak.

“Honourable members of this august House regardless of religion will always fight for the development of mosques, churches and other houses of worship in their respective areas.

“Let us stay united regardless of our political affiliation to maintain the unity we have,” said Fazzrudin.