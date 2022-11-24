BN component parties advised to maintain solidarity, says Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): The Barisan Nasional (BN) headquarters has advised component parties to maintain solidarity and the spirit of consensus that has long been built in the coalition.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said this was to ensure the well-being, harmony and tolerance among all BN component and affiliate parties.

He also said that the BN headquarters was aware of several media statements issued by its component parties which have gone viral in the mass media.

“BN adheres to the principle of mutual respect in dealing with any issue,” he said in a statement today.

As such, Zambry said the good manners in expressing and issuing any statement should be maintained so as not to cause misunderstanding, including on matters discussed in the BN Supreme Council meetings.

“Any suggestion and motion submitted at the meeting level will be finalised by the BN Supreme Council meeting in accordance with the BN rules and constitution,” he said.

In the 15th General Election last Saturday, BN only managed to win 30 seats, which is described as the coalition’s worst achievement in history, while Pakatan Harapan won 82 seats, Perikatan Nasional (73), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Parti Warisan (three), independents (two), and Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (one each). – Bernama