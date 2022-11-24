Bukit Assek needs to be redeveloped to make Sibu a modern city, says rep

KUCHING (Nov 24): Bukit Assek needs to be redeveloped to transform Sibu into a modern city, said its assemblyman Chieng Jin Ek.

He said though the plan would be “huge and complicated”, with strong political will, the redevelopment of Bukit Assek can be done for the benefit of the people of Sibu and Sarawak as a whole.

“Our Premier of Sarawak is a visionary leader with farsightedness and wisdom in transforming Bukit Assek into a new and thriving part of downtown central business in Sibu that can attract investment and uplift the economy of Sibu to the next level.

“He has instructed the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) to spearhead the task to revamp the 497 acres of low-lying, water-logged part of Sibu into a modern cityscape,” he said when debating the State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

This, he said, was in addition to study visits to Australia and Singapore where the Sarawak government had engaged with international consultants who will work together with the state’s local consultants to best tailor the master plan of Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan.

“The Sarawak government’s announcement of the initial funding of RM1 billion signified the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s commitment to Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan.

“If Sibu is to be redeveloped into a modern city, this is the area which must be tackled first. There are no two ways about it. To transform Sibu is to redevelop the Bukit Assek area,” he said.

In his speech, Chieng touched on several issues pertaining to his constituency including poor cellular and internet coverage in several areas, specifically Bukit Penyau, Nanga Salim, Pulau Keladi and some areas along Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai which are in need of immediate attention from relevant agencies and ministry.

“The issue of flash flood is also severe in Sibu and a comprehensive flood mitigation plan needs to be carried out soon.

“At the moment, the Sentosa flood mitigation project and fourth phase of Sibu flood mitigation plan has not yet commenced,” he pointed out.

He appealed to the relevant ministry and agencies to address this issue as soon as possible.