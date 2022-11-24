DAP’s Guan Eng, Loke apologise to S’wakians, state govt for offensive statements

KUCHING (Nov 24): DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has paid a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at his residence here in Petra Jaya here this morning.

“We had a friendly discussion. I have informed the YAB Premier that if there is any statement by any of the DAP leaders that offends the government and the people of Sarawak, I, on behalf of DAP, would like to publicly apologise,” he said in a statement.

Also present during the courtesy call was Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian

Loke also expressed hope that the meeting will pave way for a meaningful cooperation between both parties.

“I hope today’s meeting will open a new chapter to build understanding and cooperation for the sake of a more developed and progressive Malaysia.”

DAP chairman Ling Guan Eng in a Facebook post today, also apologised for his remarks that may have offended the Sarawak Premier and the GPS state government.

“The future of the country is more important. Let us make a fresh start to cooperate together to preserve the diversity, inclusiveness and unity of our multi-racial and multi-cultural society as well as protect our Federal Constitution for the benefit of all in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

The meeting between Loke and Abang Johari this morning is seen to be a bid by DAP to secure GPS’ support for Pakatan Harapan so as to break the deadlock in the formation of the new government following the 15th general election.

GPS had previously declared that it will work with Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Gabungan Rakyat Sarawak to form the government with PN chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.