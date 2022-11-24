Dayak association welcomes passing of the Anti-Hopping Bill

MIRI (Nov 24): Dayak Think Tank Association Sarawak (DTTAS) applauds the state government for passing an amendment to the state constitution to prohibit its members from changing political parties mid-term.

In a press statement yesterday, its founder and adviser Wellie Henry Majang said now was the most appropriate time to approve the amendment of the Anti-Hopping Bill.

“We have seen what has happened, apparently some (assemblymen) were motivated by sweet promises, to bring down the ruling government or establish a desired government by changing parties.

“We have seen how this can build or bring down a government,” said Wellie, adding that the approval was a part of a political reformation by the Sarawak administration.

He added that the Anti Hopping Bill was not only unique, but it also shows how Sarawak was moving on the right track towards a matured political democracy.

“The bill was approved at the right time without any threats from any party that could prevent the state democratic system from being tainted by party hopping representatives.

“If (the bill) not approved, it will pollute the existing democratic system. The people’s mandate given to a person should not be betrayed by jumping here and there.

“This Anti Hopping Bill was not enacted to prevent democratic process among politicians, but to avoid harm to Sarawak, especially in terms of the economy.

“What’s more, when Sarawakians have become victims of the betrayal of their elected representatives, their actions lead us to political instability that is detrimental to the economy and development,” Wellie added.