Ewon to take over as Upko chief during party congress next year

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 24): Newly elected Penampang MP Datuk Ewon Benedick will officially take over as president of United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) during the party congress from Jan 14 to 15, next year.

The party’s supreme council meeting today fixed the new date after having postponed the party congress originally scheduled for Oct 15 to 16 to concentrate on the just concluded 15th general election (GE15).

Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to officiate at the congress which will be held at the Sabah Cultural Centre in Donggongon, Penampang near here.

Ewon, who is also Kadamaian state assemblyman, will take over from Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau, who decided not to defend the president post.

In the just concluded GE15, Ewon won in the four-cornered fight for the Penampang seat, where he polled 29,066 votes to beat among others incumbent Parti Warisan deputy president Datuk Darrel Leiking by 14,410 majority.

Ewon, 39, is also the only Upko candidate to have won in the State Election in 2020.