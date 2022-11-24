Five, including political party leader in Kuching nabbed after protest videos went viral

KUCHING (Nov 24): Police have arrested a leader and four members of a political party for investigations last night.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said they were arrested following three police reports that were lodged based on the viralled video clips that were shared on WhatsApp and Facebook yesterday evening.

“In the videos, a man was seen to be talking through a hailer in front of a hotel at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg and near a commercial area at Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli,” he said during a press conference here today.

He added that the political party leader had allegedly condemned the proposed alliance between Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia in the videos.

Mohd Azman said videos of the group’s vehicles that were fixed with banners stating “No to PAS” being driven around the city were also being circulated online.

During the arrest last night, police also seized the three vehicles that were believed to have been used during the drive around the city by the group as well as the banners.

The police are currently investigating the case under Section 4 of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and the Road Transport Act 1987.

He also reminded the people not to create any provocation that can disturb the peace and cause public unrest.

“We will take strict action against anyone who are found to be committing these forms of provocations,” said Mohd Azman.

Mohd Azman also said the police are currently in the midst of conducting roadblocks in 35 locations throughout the state.

“The operation is conducting since Nov 22 and will continue until further notice,” he added.

Mohd Azman however gave his assurance that the roadblocks are merely to create a police omnipresence as the situation in Sarawak is still peaceful and under control.