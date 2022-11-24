Follow colleague’s footsteps, apologise to Sarawakians, Lo tells Chong

KUCHING (Nov 24): Padungan’s Democratic Action Party (DAP) assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen should follow in the footsteps of his party colleagues and apologise to Sarawakians, said Batu Kitang’s Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

He said during DAP’s campaigning in Sarawak for the 15th general election (GE15), Chong, who is also the party’s Sarawak chairman, had said voting for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) equals to voting for Umno.

“DAP’s campaign had said voting for GPS is as equivalent voting for Umno and will allow jailed (former) Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to come out from jail, and Barisan Nasional (BN) president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be pardoned if GPS wins the election.

“Member for Padungan owes Sarawakians a big apology for misleading them with lies,” he said when debating at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

Earlier today, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke met with Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian at the Premier’s residence.

In a statement, Loke said the meeting with Abang Johari was to discuss the relationship between DAP and GPS.

He had said that they had a friendly discussion, and had informed the Premier that if there is any statement ever made by any DAP leaders that offend the government and the people of Sarawak, he on behalf of DAP apologised publicly.

Loke had also expressed hope that the meeting would pave the way for a meaningful cooperation between both parties.

Meanwhile, DAP National chairman Lim Guan Eng in a Facebook post wrote in Bahasa Melayu, English and Mandarin apologising to Sarawakians and its leaders on his past remarks that may have offended them.

“I apologise for my remarks that may have offended the Sarawak Premier and the GPS Sarawak state government.

“The future of the country is more important. Let us make a fresh start to cooperate together to preserve the diversity, inclusiveness and unity of our multi-racial and multi-racial society as well as protect our Federal Constitution for the benefit of all in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak,” said Lim.