GPS accepts Agong’s decision on formation of unity government

KUCHING (Nov 24): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has accepted the decision by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the formation of a unity government at the federal level.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said His Majesty had advised all political blocs to form the unity government in efforts to resolve the existing political turmoil resulting from a hung parliament after the conclusion of the 15th parliamentary election (GE15).

“GPS accepted the order of His Majesty in accordance with the power afforded to Him under the Malaysian Constitution,” said Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, during a press conference held at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters today.

“His Majesty wants a strong and stable government and we must abide by our nation’s Parliamentary Democracy type of administrative system,” he added.

Abang Johari said GPS was summoned by the Agong for an audience at the Istana Negara on Nov 23, and a delegation members led by Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof went.