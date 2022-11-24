GPS expected to decide on unity government at meeting this evening

KUCHING (Nov 24): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) top leaders may decide on whether to back the unity government proposed by Istana Negara at a meeting here at 4pm today.

The secretary generals of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Datuk Nelson Balang Rining and Dato Janang Bungsu respectively, confirmed the meeting but was tight-lipped on its agenda.

However, talk is rife that GPS will be discussing the unity government after it was laid on the table by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during his meeting with the coalition’s representative yesterday.

PBB senior vice president Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof told reporters later that the GPS delegation had told the king that the coalition’s leadership will decide whether to support a unity government but at the same time, they said they would abide by the king’s decision.

Due to the hung parliament, the king had on Monday proposed the unity government to Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

However, Muhyiddin had rejected the proposal, pointing out that PN had long decided that it would not work with PH.

GPS had on Sunday declared that it would work with PN, Barisan Nasional and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah on the formation of a new government with Muhyiddin as their preferred prime minister.