GRS will abide by Agong’s decision on formation of unity govt, says Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 24): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) (GRS) will agree to any decision and advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, including on establishing a unity government for the stability of the country and the well-being of the people, said its chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the stance was in line with that of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and that the establishment of a unity government should be inclusive and involve the governments of Sabah and Sarawak, which have been given their mandates by the people.

The Sabah Chief Minister said GRS is also of the opinion that it is necessary for the formation of the Federal government to be done immediately.

“To ensure that the nation moves forward, we must have political stability to guarantee economic development towards the prosperity of the country and the well-being of the people,” he said in a statement today.

In the 15th General Election (GE15) on Saturday (Nov 19), BN only won 30 parliamentary seats, its worst ever performance in its history, while PH captured 82 seats, PN (73), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Parti Warisan (three), Independents (two) while Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat won one seat each.

The GE15 result meant no one party nor political bloc managed to get a majority, resulting in a hung Parliament.

A Special Meeting of the Malay Rulers has been called at Istana Negara today to discuss the formation of the new government. – Bernama