Kapit back to its quiet, quaint town post-GE15

KAPIT (Nov 24): Kapit has returned to its normal, quiet state unlike the two weeks prior to the 15th General Election (GE15) where the town was suddenly swarmed with visitors, voters and politicians.

Local businesses were enjoying brisk business throughout the GE15 campaign period towards polling day, and streets were also packed with vehicles, causing an unusual traffic jam in the remote town.

Coffee shops, bakeries and eateries were crowded with customers, bringing smiles and extra income for these small business proprietors.

A hawker selling ‘nasi campur’ at Terasang Market, who only wished to be known as Yeo, expressed his delight over the sudden surge of sales of his mixed rice throughout the two weeks, where some customers even packed packets of rice before they headed off to leave Kapit to their own destinations.

“It has, however, been quiet since Tuesday (Nov 22) as everyone is already back to their respective place, and business is obviously back to normal,” said Yeo.

Many voters working outside Kapit made it a point to return home to cast their votes this GE15.

Pauline Sumbang, who works in Kuala Lumpur, was one of them. She returned to her longhouse along Batang Rajang last Friday and took a flight back to Kuala Lumpur on Sunday afternoon.