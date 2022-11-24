Miri MP supports ‘reformation’ of parliament

MIRI (Nov 24): Newly elected Miri MP Chiew Choon Man expresses his support for the ‘reformation’ of parliament, which among others, provides for equal funding for all MPs.

Chiew said efforts to reform parliament (Parliamentary Reform) had been achieved through a memorandum of understanding on political transformation and stability between the federal government and Pakatan Harapan.

Among them was the recognition of the position of Leader of the Opposition and the distribution of equal allocation to all MPs.

“This is a good start and for the duration of this parliament, I hope that the reformation agenda will be implemented more comprehensively through the enactment of laws to ensure that the allocation for MPs is distributed fairly, regardless of their political affiliation.

“Every MP who is not an administrative member of the government should also be given more opportunity to play a check and balance role in parliament,” he said.

He added the people had the right to chose representatives from political parties of their choice and the government should accept and respect their decision.

“The practice of pressuring non-government MPs by denying them development allocations is an act contrary to the spirit of democracy.

“Therefore, I will continue to fight for the reform of parliament during my service in order to strengthen the principles of democracy in our country for the benefit of our people,” he stressed.

He said this in reference to Item 8 in the list of 10 proposals made by non-government organisation (NGO) Bersih on Nov 19. The proposals highlight the need for equal and just funding for all constituencies.

After the last 14th General Election, Chiew said the country witnessed positive changes in the federal government and the subsequent political development. He added that the country has also reached a more mature level of democracy compared to the past.