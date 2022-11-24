Muhyiddin hasn’t accepted defeat, wants Anwar to show SDs to prove majority

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said he refused to accept Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s appointment as the 10th Prime Minister.

In a press conference with the media today, he insisted that he had the support of 115 MPs, before the 2pm deadline given by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday.

“PN had sent a letter from the PAS secretary-general, the presidents of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), and the Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) have stated their agreement to form a coalition government with PN.

“Also sent to the Istana Negara were 114 statutory declarations (SD) of MPs expressing their unconditional trust in me to be appointed as the prime minister,” he told reporters at the Perikatan Nasional office in Publika today.

“There were 73 MPs from PN, 22 from GPS, six from GRS, one from KDM, and 10 from Barisan Nasional,” he said.

The PN chairman added that he was not disputing the decision in forming a unity government, but the Pakatan Harapan leader’s appointment as prime minister.

“For the sake of the people’s confidence in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s legitimacy as prime minister, he must prove that he has the majority support of MPs,” adding that this was also stated in the requirements given by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun.

Muhyiddin added that he followed what was required, which was to show sworn statements to prove support.

Just nine kilometres away at Istana Negara, Anwar was being sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister. – Malay Mail