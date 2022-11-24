New government should not be ‘too religious or racist’, says PDP chief

KUCHING (Nov 24): The new government should be one that respects all races and religions, said Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

“The government should not be an extremist government. It has to be a very people-centric government. It cannot be too religious or racist,” he said when met at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building today.

Asked if he agreed with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s proposal to form a unity government, Tiong said PDP will abide by the King’s decision.

“We abide by the Agong. We see how it goes,” he said.

A Special Meeting of the Malay Rulers at the Istana Negara is held today for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to seek the views of the Malay rulers concerning the formation of the new federal government.

The special meeting is called following the separate audiences granted to all Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) representatives.

On Tuesday, Al-Sultan Abdullah also summoned Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to the palace after the submissions made by all party and coalition leaders revealed that no Member of Parliament received the majority support to be appointed as the 10th Prime Minister.