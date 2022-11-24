PAS president appears to concede, but insists Anwar must prove true level of support

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said it was imperative that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim demonstrate his support among lawmakers, even as he appeared to surrender his coalition’s claim to the position.

In a Facebook post published shortly after Anwar gave his first press conference as the 10th prime minister of Malaysia, Hadi said the important thing was that PAS had remained steadfast and true to itself and Malaysians.

“We tried our best. Subsequently, the prime minister must prove the real level of support received,” he said, before pledging his party’s continued service to the public.

Earlier, Hadi’s Perikatan Nasional coalition remained adamant that it had received the support of 115 federal lawmakers to make Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin the prime minister once more.

However, this figure included the statutory declarations of 10 Barisan Nasional MPs that were rescinded after the coalition decided to back Pakatan Harapan as a whole.

Even as Anwar was about to be sworn in before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah this evening, Muhyiddin continued to demand that Anwar show the declarations he received.

However, Anwar has made the matter moot by convening Parliament on December 19, during which he will demonstrate his level of support among lawmakers with a vote of confidence. – Malay Mail