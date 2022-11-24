PBK chief, four others released on police bail after remand applications withdrawn

KUCHING (Nov 24): The police have withdrawn the remand applications for Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan along with four other members of the party in relation to a protest convoy around Kuching yesterday.

Following the withdrawal of the remand applications, Voon and the four others Danny Voon Yung Ming, Phang Aik Hua, Chan Chee Wei, and Lue Cheng Hing, who were arrested at four different locations last night, have been released on police bail today.

They were investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

They were alleged to have been involved in a protest convoy around Kuching around 5.30pm yesterday. A video clip showing the convoy had gone viral on social media.

Voon when met by reporters at the court today hoped that the public would understand that as PBK president, he has an obligation and duty to conduct a protest to protect Sarawakians’ rights.

“It has caused embarrassment to all of us but I can say that from my experience in cases like this, the police will release someone on a police bail. Why were we remanded? There’s a big question mark there, and suddenly we are just released like that.

“I have a duty to myself, you and Sarawak, to make sure that things are not done wrong and people will not abuse their authority and power,” he said.