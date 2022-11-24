PM Anwar announces public holiday on Monday

KAJANG (Nov 24): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in his first press conference, has announced that next Monday will be a public holiday.

Anwar, who was sworn in as the nation’s 10th prime minister this evening, said this was a promise he made to Malaysians that he wanted to keep.

“The ringgit has been strengthened, so has Bursa (Malaysia), so with this I want to announce then tomorrow will not be a public holiday, but a public holiday will be replaced the follow Monday.

“I told the Chief Secretary to the Government and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, I have made this promise for Monday, but matters were not settled, so now it’s settled,” Anwar said.

When contesting for the Tambun parliamentary seat during the general election, he reportedly said he would be the one to announce a public holiday after the election and not Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

During a campaign stop in Tampin, he had also expressed his confidence that he would lead Pakatan Harapan (PH) to victory and be sworn in as the prime minister.

After days of waiting, Anwar was finally sworn in as the nation’s 10th prime minister earlier today, and will form a “National Unity” government comprising PH, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, and Parti Bangsa Malaysia. – Malay Mail