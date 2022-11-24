Thursday, November 24
GE15

PM Anwar: DPM post will come from stronger component coalitions

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks at his first press conference as prime minister at Sungai Long Golf & Country Club, November 24, 2022. – Malay Mail photo

KAJANG (Nov 24): The post of deputy prime minister (DPM) will likely come from the stronger component coalitions, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said that would include Pakatan Harapan (PH), and the other stronger coalition, that is Barisan Nasional (BN).

“The DPM position will come from stronger component coalitions and that will be PH, the other one is BN and between Sabah and Sarawak, it will be GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) as it is the stronger one,” Anwar told a press conference tonight. – Malay Mail

