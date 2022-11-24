PM Anwar: DPM post will come from stronger component coalitions

KAJANG (Nov 24): The post of deputy prime minister (DPM) will likely come from the stronger component coalitions, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said that would include Pakatan Harapan (PH), and the other stronger coalition, that is Barisan Nasional (BN).

“The DPM position will come from stronger component coalitions and that will be PH, the other one is BN and between Sabah and Sarawak, it will be GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) as it is the stronger one,” Anwar told a press conference tonight. – Malay Mail

