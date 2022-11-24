Premier: DAP’s apology to S’wak proves GPS right all along

KUCHING (Nov 24): Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) apology to Sarawak proves that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has been right all along, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari.

“That means we are right all along, that we are a clean government,” he told a press conference after chairing a GPS meeting at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here today.

Abang Johari said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke came over to his house in Petra Jaya here to pay him a courtesy call and offer an apology on behalf of the DAP for all the unsavoury remarks its leaders had made.

He said following Loke’s offer, DAP National chairman Lim Guan Eng also offered GPS and Abang Johari his apology via Facebook.

“We have accepted the offer of apology with an open and big heart,” said the GPS chairman.

Abang Johari said he also told Loke that the DAP must also apologise to GPS’ component party Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) for their remarks against the party.

He said that GPS has also accepted the decision by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in appointing Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the next Prime Minister to lead a unity government composed of all the major blocs.