Proposed flyover project in front of Penrissen Camp submitted to JKR, says deputy minister

KUCHING (Nov 24): A proposal to construct a flyover at the traffic light junction in front of Penrissen Camp here has been submitted to the Public Works Ministry (JKR), said Aidel Lariwoo.

The Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development (Infrastructure Development) said the proposed project had submitted for consideration under the 12th Malaysia Plan (Rolling Plan 3, 2023).

He said this when answering a question from Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang during the question and answer session at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

Responding to Lo’s supplementary questions, Aidel said the scope of works for the proposed project are the construction of a flyover at Mile 8 junction; widening of the existing Mile 8 signalised junction and widening of the existing four-lane road to a six lane road connecting from Mile 7 flyover until Mile 10 flyover.

“If implemented, the construction period for the project will take 36 months,” he added.