Rep urges JBALB to resolve water woes in Meradong

KUCHING (Nov 24): Meradong folks are in need of better water supply following the delay in the contractor taking possession of the proposed Package CR1 (Central Region) for Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme.

Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing (GPS-Meradong) said this in turn resulted in substantial delay in completing the project, leaving Meradong folks in anxious wait to enjoy clean water supply with better water pressure, especially Sg Lemayong longhouses that did not enjoy treated water supply at all.

“Therefore, I would like to urge Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) to monitor the situation closely and try to connect the water supply to Sg Lemayong area earliest possible,” he said when debating the Supply Bill (2023).

At the same time, he appealed to agencies concerned to ensure earliest completion for the Proposed Upgrading and Extension of Bayong Treatment Plant in Sarikei.

He also appealed for a Projek Rakyat to build low/medium cost housing in Meradong, and a haemodialysis centre to be set up at Sungai Tulai in Bintangor in collaboration with Kidney Foundation Malaysia.

This is because there is a long waiting list for kidney patients to undergo haemodialysis, and is a critical situation that Sarikei Hospital cannot cope, he said.

He also urged the state government to look into channeling allocation to improve or renovate government quarters or even construct new ones to provide comfortable lodging for civil servants.