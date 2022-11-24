Sabah tourism industry will flourish again – Joachim

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 24): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam is confident the tourism industry will flourish once again after the country opened its borders and allow international tourists back to Malaysia.

“This will also boost rural tourism, especially community-based tourism, in line with the aspirations of the Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry which wants to transform community-based tourism into a world-class tourism destination by 2030,” he said.

Joachim said apart from the beautiful natural tourism assets, Sabah has always been the favourite destination for international events.

“Recently we had the Borneo Bird Festival and WWF Malaysia’s 50th Anniversary Conference. I was made to understand that the World Tourism Conference is also happening at the end of the month at SICC.

“All these will undoubtedly require lots of skilled personnel and manpower to provide the best hospitality services to tourists,” he said when officiating at the Asian Tourism International (ATI) College 25th convocation held at the Sabah International Convention Centre here on Thursday.

According to him, human capital is one of the main thrusts of the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan, apart from tourism, agriculture and industry.

“Human capital includes providing education and avenues for our youngsters to attain skills and knowledge either locally or abroad. The State Government is helping our youngsters and secondary school leavers to acquire this knowledge through scholarships, sponsorship and various other assistance,” he said.

While congratulating all the 480 graduates from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 batches, Dr Joachim also thanked all the teams at ATI College for their dynamism, enthusiasm and perseverance in providing education to the students now and in the future.

“I am really impressed with your learning programme which involves the direct participation of all the big players in the tourism and hospitality industry. At ATI College, I was made to understand that you made lots of emphasis on local hospitality businesses such as homestays and small restaurants, especially in rural settings,” he said.

To all the graduates, Dr Joachim said their graduation today is even more meaningful because of the means and ways you worked and studied the last two years i.e. the Covid- 19 pandemic.

“If anything this pandemic has taught us to be more resilient and resourceful in overcoming problems and challenges in life. Since 2020 when the MCO was implemented, you were made to study online without face-to-face learning with the lecturers and not being able to discuss with your peers. And despite the limitations like internet coverage, you made it and managed to overcome every obstacle. Today you are here to receive your scrolls.

“Congratulations, now there is nothing to stop you from moving forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, the best performer for the year 2022 from ATI, Rachel Lee, who is the award winner of the Principal award, plans to venture into the hotel industry, get some work experience before going for a higher qualification.

Rachel who took the Hotel Management diploma course said that she considers herself a people person and felt that the hotel industry would be most suitable for her friendly nature.

“It is also something I enjoy doing,” she said.

She added that prior to her studies at ATI, she was a stewardess for over two years.

“I left because I wanted to continue my studies. It is a long-term planning, getting a qualification in the industry that I enjoy is important and it would also make it easier for me to find job on the ground,” she said.

She thanked her parents, teachers, fellow students and friends and said that her success was a joint effort from them.

Another principal achiever, Frances Mary Chin, 22, is a Diploma in Hotel Management student and is already pursuing a degree course in Accounting in Sabah.

“I enjoy Hotel Management, but I also wanted to study something more specific, so I took accountancy.

“I hope to venture into hotel management in finance,” she said.

Loh Xin Yue, 27, was also awarded with the principal award for her achievement in the institute.

Loh said that she took Diploma in Pastry Arts as she wanted to know the basics in baking.

“I enjoyed the course, and the two years studying was worth it,” she said.

Presently, she is helping with her family business.